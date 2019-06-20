Cyber Center in Callahan robbed

Three unknown black males robbed the Cyber Center internet café in Callahan early Thursday morning, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

The three young men were playing on machines inside Cyber Center around 2:45 a.m. After all the other patrons had left the establishment, semi-automatic handguns were pulled on the business clerk, who was robbed of $6,500, according to Leeper.

After the robbery, all three suspects fled the business at 545760 U.S.1 in a small, black 4-door vehicle.

One suspect was described as a black male 5’9”, 18-20 years old, slender/medium build, short hair, wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

One suspect was described as a black male 5’9”, 18-20 years old, slender-medium build, dreadlocks, wearing a dark long-sleeve jacket and dark pants.

One suspect was described as a black male, 5’9”, 18-20 years old, slim build, wearing tight white yoga pants and a white long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information can contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 548-4034 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.