  • Fire managers anticipate visible smoke for several days after the initial start of a burn of debris scheduled for Saturday, April 20, on Cumberland Island. National Park Service Map

Cumberland Island prescribed burn scheduled for Saturday

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 11:36am

Cumberland Island National Seashore plans to carry out a prescribed burn operation this Saturday, April 20, according to a news release. An approximately two-acre debris pile located on the southern end of the island on Raccoon Key will be burned. The operation will be conducted weather permitting. Impacts are expected to be minimal though visitors may see and smell some smoke when near the area.

A carefully developed prescribed fire plan has been approved for the project, according to the release. Smoke will be monitored for impacts to the Intracoastal Waterway and the neighboring communities of St. Marys, Ga. and Fernandina Beach. Fire managers anticipate visible smoke for several days after the initial start of the burn. The prescribed fire will be conducted and monitored by trained, experienced National Park Service firefighters. Access to the area will be restricted while the fire is active.

