Cruising into Fernandina Beach on Saturday

The 23rd annual 8-Flags Car Show, presented by the Amelia Cruizers Car Club, will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Centre Street in Fernandina Beach. The event is always held on the third Saturday in October each year. Parking on some downtown streets, including Centre Street, will be restricted starting at midnight Friday until Saturday at 4 p.m.

The free show is a chance for automobile and truck lovers to enjoy the club’s beautifully restored antiques and burly muscle car classics. The Amelia Cruizers Car Club is a not-for-profit organization. Past shows have raised money for the Justin Hess Foundation, K-9’s for Warriors and the Nassau County Council on Aging. The Amelia Cruizers meet every second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at The Arc of Nassau, 86051 Hamilton St., Yulee. Go to ameliacruizers.org for more information on the club. “Cruise ins” are held on the third Saturday of each month.