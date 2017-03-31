Crews 'mopping up' Barnwell Road brush fire

A brush fire that started Friday afternoon after 3 p.m. and quickly spread off Barnwell Road, near O’Neil-Scott Road, behind the Lowe’s shopping center in the O’Neil section of Nassau County, was 75 percent contained as of 5:20 p.m., authorities said.

In a related matter, the Nassau County Commission held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon and enacted a county-wide burn ban effective through April 7, according to Nassau Emergency Management.

"Absolutely no outdoor burning allowed," Emergency Management said in a Facebook post shortly before 6 p.m.

Residents in the area were asked to evacuate, as a 3:40 p.m. post on Nassau Emergency Management’s Facebook page said the fire was being aided by “gusty winds and heavy fuel in the area,” adding that, “Residents and their animals should evacuate!”

A 4:36 p.m. post on the Yulee Volunteer Fire Department’s page said that Yulee firefighters were working with Nassau County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service personnel “to control a brush fire” off Barnwell Road.

Annaleasa Winter, wildfire mitigation specialist for the Jacksonville District of the Florida Forest Service, said in a phone interview at about 4:45 p.m. that firefighters “have lines all the way around it, but it has jumped them a couple of times.”

At the scene, Winter said the fire is believed to have started near the railroad crossing on Barnwell Road.

Winter added that there are no reports of damage to buildings or injuries. She said in a later tweet that the fire is 75 percent contained at 37.5 acres. The blaze threatened 10 homes, but they were saved and no damage was reported, she tweeted.

She added in an interview at the scene that that residents were expected to be able to return later this evening.