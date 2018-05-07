County will probably raise property taxes

Though a tax increase is probably in the future for the vast majority of Nassau County property owners instead of any major cuts to departments or projects, “Everything is subject to change,” Office of Management and Budget Director Justin Stankiewicz stated July 2, as he presented his plans for FY 2018-19 plus a projection of five years to county commissioners. Stankiewicz referred to his proposed budget as a “blueprint,” as his department is still waiting for actual numbers for state revenues, for instance.

Most of what Stankiewicz laid out was based on the Board of County Commissioners approving a proposed increase in the millage rate of 1.9 mills. The final vote on the FY 2018-19 budget will take place July 23. That vote is scheduled to be on an amount “not to exceed” 1.9 mills.

Despite the potentially bad news for taxpayers, kudos and congratulations were extended from commissioners to staff, staff to commissioners, audience members to commissioners and commissioners to audience participants.

To illustrate his point, Stankiewicz referenced revenues from taxes that have gone up due to an increase in property values. An increase in Homestead Exemption that will be voted on later this year, which is expected to pass, would basically offset much of the additional monies that could otherwise be collected. He also announced some good news – that the county’s insurance costs will be going down by 19 percent because a new carrier has been identified. If nothing else changes to counteract the savings realized by reduced insurance costs, and there are no program or personnel cuts or adjustments to take into consideration, an increase in the millage rate could be seriously considered by the county commissioners.

Stankiewicz said there has not been an increase in the millage rate since 2014.

The proposed increase was framed as additional revenue needed to address deficiencies in many areas, predominantly public safety and infrastructure.

Stankiewicz believes that if his strategic financial plan is put in place, any and all future increases or decreases would be very slight.

Contained in his presentation was a breakdown by district of the estimated cost to taxpayers based on an average home value in that district if the county’s tax levy goes up by 1.9 mills.

What would the taxpayers get for their money? The proposed budget from the county’s staff places an emphasis on public safety, infrastructure, and building up reserves.

While nothing is final, constructing, equipping, and staffing Fire Station Station 71, as approved three years ago, could begin. Station 71 would be located on Chester Road.

There could be a new tanker truck for Station 60 in Bryceville and a brush truck for Station 40 in Hilliard. Stankiewicz mentioned that part of the plan is to get more services to the rural parts of the county where the need is great as evidenced during hurricanes Matthew and Irma and the Bryceville wildfire.

There would also be money for important infrastructure projects including drainage repairs and paving on Henry Smith, Pratt Siding and Dyal roads. While the Florida Department of Transportation has allocated its half of the money for those projects, an increase in the millage rate would provide the necessary matching funds. The William Burgess Extension also could be completed. That project is slated to provide an alternate route to U.S. 17 for travelers on State Route 200/A1A. The budget would also provide funds for nine bridges deemed to be deficient and requiring repair in the next 12 months.

Funding for parks and recreation was not discussed in much detail, as the department of Planning and Economic Opportunity is updating its budgetary needs and investigating alternatives to, or changes in, the current system of recreational impact fees.

Funding “opportunity reserves” could also provide revenue for matching grants.

A county resident asked about what businesses were paying in the form of taxes as compared to homeowners. Stankiewicz stated: “We don’t have a lot of commercial growth here.” He also noted that for every dollar collected from residential property owners, the cost of county services actually amounts to about $1.50.

Another resident suggested that having dollar figures associated with such things as unfunded mandates, lost opportunities for lack of matching funds, and a list of expenditures that have been reduced would be helpful in assisting taxpayers better understand the process and the need for the increase.

“It’s not that there was a gross negligence in the planning, we just didn’t know any better,” Commissioner Steve Kelley

said.

The next budget meeting is scheduled for July 11 at 6 p.m. at the James S. Page Governmental Complex, located at 96135 Nassau Place in Yulee. To watch a video of the latest budget presentation and other commission meetings, go to nassauclerk.com/default.cfm?pid=bocc.