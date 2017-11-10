County updates debris removal progress in unincorporated areas
According to a news release from the government of Nassau County, debris removal on county maintained roads within the unincorporated areas of Nassau County began on Monday, Sept. 18. The contractor, Crowder Gulf, currently has 9 haul trucks in operation. Each truck is assigned to a designated zone. As a zone is completed, the crew will be authorized to move on to the next zone.
Due to the widespread amount of debris, the contractor has not been able to provide a set schedule. Single piles of debris can take several trips. The contractor is working 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
As of Monday, Oct. 9, the contractor still has crews driving all county roads west of I-95 doing assessments of the debris and determining the best route of removal. It is anticipated that the contractor will add additional haul trucks in the next 2 weeks which will focus solely on the areas west of I-95.
Two drop-off sites have been established for citizens who wish to deliver their debris in lieu of waiting for a contractor, or for those residing on private roads.
Both sites will accept vegetative debris free of charge with proof of residency. Neither bagged debris nor construction debris will be accepted at these sites. Contractors are NOT authorized to use these sites:
- Bailey Road Maintenance Yard located at 3163 Bailey Rd in Fernandina Beach. Open seven days per week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Hilliard Maintenance Yard located at 37356 Pea Farm Road in Hilliard. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
If you have any questions, contact Nassau County Engineering Services at (904) 530-6225, according to the release.
The following is a list of roads on which the contractor has already begun work. None of these roads have been completed. Weekly updates will be posted on the county website at www.thecountyinsider.com.
Zone 9
ABACO ISLAND DR
Zone 10
ACURA CT
Zone 10
AMELIA ISLAND PKWY
Zone 10
AMELIA RD
Zone 10
ANCHORAGE PL
Zone 10
ANTHONY ST
Zone 9
ARBOR LN
Zone 10
ASHLEY CT
Zone 10
AUTUMN TRC
Zone 10
BENZ PL
Zone 10
BERKLEY CT
Zone 10
BIG PINE DR
Zone 9
BLACKROCK RD
Zone 8
BLACKROCK RD
Zone 10
BOB WHITE LN
Zone 10
BREAKERS CT
Zone 10
BREAKERS DR
Zone 10
BRITTANY CT
Zone 10
BURNEY RD
Zone 10
CAPRICE LN
Zone 9
CAYMAN CIR
Zone 10
CIERA LN
Zone 9
CRANE DR
Zone 10
CUMBERLAND CT
Zone 10
CURNUTTE DR
Zone 10
DELOREAN CT
Zone 10
DELOREAN ST
Zone 10
DIANE DR
Zone 10
E LAKESIDE DR
Zone 10
EASTWIND DR
Zone 10
EBBTIDE CT
Zone 10
EGANS BLUFF RD
Zone 9
FLETCHER RD
Zone 10
FLORENCE POINT DR
Zone 10
FORREST DR
Zone 10
GEIGER RD
Zone 9
GERALD CIR
Zone 10
GERBING RD
Zone 10
GLYN WOODS CT
Zone 10
GREAT OAK CT
Zone 10
HAMMOCK CT
Zone 10
HAMMOCK DR
Zone 10
HARBOR PT
Zone 10
HILDRETH LN
Zone 10
IAN DR
Zone 10
KAREN ST
Zone 10
LAKESIDE DR S
Zone 10
LASER CT
Zone 10
LAURA LEIGH CT
Zone 10
LE-SABRE-PL
Zone 10
LEWIS ST
Zone 9
LIMPKIN LN
Zone 8
LITTLE PINEY ISLAND CT
Zone 8
LITTLE PINEY ISLAND PT
Zone 10
LUMINA CT
Zone 9
MALLORY WILDER ST
Zone 10
MANUCY RD
Zone 10
MARIAN DR
Zone 8
MARSH HEN RD
Zone 10
MARSH VIEW LN
Zone 8
MONTEREY ST
Zone 10
N LAKESIDE DR
Zone 9
NASSAU LAKES CIR
Zone 9
NASSAU RIVER RD
Zone 8
NORTH SHORE DR
Zone 10
OCEAN FOREST DR
Zone 10
OCEAN FOREST LN
Zone 9
OELSNER DR
Zone 10
ORANGE AV
Zone 9
OWENS RD
Zone 10
PARK SQUARE PL
Zone 10
PARK SQUARE PL E
Zone 9
PARLIAMENT DR
Zone 10
PHILLIPS MANOR RD
Zone 9
PINEY ISLAND DR
Zone 8
PINEY ISLAND DR
Zone 10
PLANTATION OAKS DR
Zone 10
PLANTATION OAKS LN
Zone 10
PLANTATION OAKS TER
Zone 10
QUATTLEFIELD LN
Zone 9
RAINBOW ACRES RD
Zone 10
REATTA LN
Zone 10
RIDGEWOOD DR
Zone 8
RIVER MARSH BEND
Zone 8
RIVER MARSH DR
Zone 10
S 14TH ST
Zone 10
SCOTT RD
Zone 10
SEA OATS AV
Zone 10
SIMMONS RD
Zone 10
SPANISH OAKS CIR
Zone 10
SPRING BLOSSOM CT
Zone 10
SPRING BLOSSOM LN
Zone 10
SPRINGBROOK RD
Zone 10
STERLING CT
Zone 10
STERLING LN
Zone 10
STEWART AV
Zone 10
SUAREZ BLUFF RD
Zone 8
SUMMER BREEZE DR
Zone 10
TAURUS CT
Zone 10
TIDEWATER ST
Zone 9
WILDER BLVD
Zone 10
WINDSWEPT OAK LN
Zone 10
WINDWARD PL
Some friendly reminders, per the release:
- The contractor will only be picking up yard debris (tree limbs, logs, leaves, etc.) and construction debris (fencing, shingles, drywall, etc.) from county maintained roads.
- Items should be separated into two piles and placed in the right-of-way. Failure to separate will prevent the contractor from picking up at debris as the site as these items are taken to different collection sites.
- Bagged debris or debris in containers will not be picked up. Having these types of items mixed into your piles will prevent the contractor from picking up ANY debris at the site.
- Large limbs and logs may require additional equipment, therefore, this type of debris may be left behind on the first pass.
- Appliances and household furniture are accepted at the Nassau County Landfill located at 46026 Landfill Road in Callahan. Call (904) 530-6700 with questions about the types of items accepted.
- If the contractor visits a particular road and determines that there isn’t enough room in the haul truck to remove it all, they may only pick up a few piles. Just because they visited your road and took some piles does not mean that they are complete and will not be returning.
- Cities and towns have their own contractor to handle debris within their limits. Residents should contact those entities directly with questions or concerns.