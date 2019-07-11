County road repairs will start this month

The Nassau County Road Department will begin its annual Road Overlay Program on or around July 22, according to a news release from the county. The overall project, budgeted at $2.5 million, is anticipated to be completed this fall.

All roads in the overlay program will consist of “clipping” grass and soil off of the road edges; milling sections of the roadway, which may create dust; “tacking” the roadway before paving; overlaying the roadway with a new layer of asphalt; placing temporary and permanent traffic striping; and making road shoulder repairs from the new construction, the release says.

The project is part of the county’s capital improvement plan. At an April 22 workshop, roads were prioritized based on traffic volume, which includes through traffic, the number of citizens served, and existing road conditions, which include “rideability,” the quantity of potholes, and the condition of service, but the Road & Bridge Department could not say which roads will be worked on first.

“We do not direct the contractors’ work as to which road they start on unless it impacts a school zone or items like an emergency routes. We are aware of the fact they are starting in Hilliard and will be moving east throughout the project,” responded Jennifer Kirkland, an administrative specialist with the county Road & Bridge Department, when asked about where the work would begin.

Drivers can expect delays, and roads will occasionally be reduced to one lane of traffic. Crews will make every effort possible to limit the travel delays. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is not permitted within the construction zones due to safety concerns. Crews will ensure there is a safe path of travel for any children at bus stops. There may be short periods of time where residents might not be able to enter or exit a driveway due to construction. Crews will minimize this and will be on site to advise when it is safe to travel through the construction area.

Those affected are advised to drive slowly as there will be many workers present, to avoid parking or leaving items in the street if possible until after the project is completed, and to avoid making excessively sharp turns, harsh acceleration, and sudden stopping. The county also advised motorists not to drive on freshly placed asphalt or striping. Crews on site will advise when these products have cured enough to be traveled on.

Call (904) 530-6175 or email projectinfo@nassaucountyfl.com for more information.

The approved roads are:

Hilliard

• Lessie Road from County Road 108 to Coopers Neck Road

• Davidon Place from Murhee Road to its end

Callahan

• Edwards Road from State Road 200 to the end

• Janice Drive from Lem Turner Road to Lisa Drive

• Lisa Drive from Lem Turner Road to Janice Drive

• Pineridge Drive from Hilltop Lane to the end

• Mt. Olive Road from State Road 200 to the end

• Commanchee Road from Pickett Street to the end

Yulee

• Riverwood Drive from Meadowfield Bluff Road to Meadowood Drive

• Calhoun Road from Oneil-Scott Road to the end

• Haddock Road from Harts Road to Blackmon Road

• Radio Avenue from U.S. 17 to the end

• Meadowfield Bluffs Road from State Road 200 to the end

Fernandina Beach

• Nottingham Drive from South 14th Street to Susan Drive

• South Sixth Street from Lime Street to Pine Trail

• Sadler Road from South Eighth Street to South 14th Street

• Woodrow Drive from South Eighth Street to South 14th Street

• Autumn Trace from Bucaneer Trail to the end

• Queens Way from Bailey Road to the end

• Island Walkway from South 14th Street to the end

• Kenneth Court from Amelia Road to the end

• Rayon Road from Bonneview Road to the end

In addition, the Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin erosion repair work on County Road 121/Baldwin and Saint George Road between Carroll Corner Road and Turkey Trot Trail on Thursday, Aug. 1, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Detours will be necessary to repair a bridge culvert damaged from erosion. The detour will take northbound and southbound drivers on County Road 121 to U.S. 301 via County Road 108 and Henry Smith Road. Electronic message boards will be placed ahead of the closure on County Road 121. Motorists are encouraged to utilize the Florida 511 app to plan ahead. CDM Contracting Inc. is projected to complete the $387,000 repair project by late 2019, weather and schedule permitting.