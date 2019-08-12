County Road 121/Baldwin and Saint George Road project delayed

Erosion repair work originally scheduled to begin today on County Road 121/Baldwin and Saint George Road between Carroll Corner Road and Turkey Trot Trail has been delayed until further notice due to a CSX railroad crossing repair project on River Road, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation. The project will begin once the railroad crossing work is completed.

Detours will be necessary to repair a bridge culvert damaged from erosion.

The detour will take northbound and southbound drivers on County Road 121 to U.S. 301 via County Road 108 and Henry Smith Road. Electronic message boards will be placed ahead of the closure on County Road 121. Motorists are encouraged to utilize the Florida 511 app to plan ahead.

CDM Contracting Inc. is projected to complete the $369,000 repair project by late 2019, weather and schedule permitting.