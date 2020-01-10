County government’s telephone services disrupted

Nassau County government telephone services went out Thursday when AT&T disrupted phone and data connections to “perform scheduled maintenance due to the widening of AIA near I-95,” according to an email from the county. Callers to county government telephone lines could have received a busy signal through Friday morning.

Citizens were asked via social media and the county’s web pages to email contact@nassaucountyfl.com if they needed immediate assistance “and that we would be happy to try to assist them that way,” according to County Administrative Manager Sabrina Robertson.

An email from the county’s information technology coordinator says AT&T’s work “required the cutting of a cable, moving it and then splicing the cable back together. This was estimated to take between 3-6 hours for the operation to be completed and would be completed overnight, however some issues arose and as of 8 AM 1/10/2020 service has still not been fully restored.

“The BOCC IT department as well as many other office throughout the county have been working closely with the carrier to get the services restored as quickly as possible.”

Robertson was asked to let the News-Leader know when services are restored, and a folllow up email received from at 2 p.m. says “AT&T has completed the repairs on the line that was cut and phones are now operational again.”

Sheriff Bill Leeper said 911 calls were being routed through the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the NCSO's administrative lines were down from midnight until 6 a.m. Friday. He added that JSO used "direct radio to radio contact transfers and when available the supervisor's cell."

Robertson said via email that an alert was posted on the county’s website, a story was placed on their “County Insider” web page, and the information was cross-shared to Facebook on Thursday.

A media contact for AT&T operations in the South did not answer questions from the News-Leader asking why essential services like government phones would be out for so long, why there would be a single point of failure, and why government service lines would not be both redundant and diversely routed. AT&T was also asked why the maintenance was taking much longer than scheduled.

"We are in the process of relocating some of our cables to prevent any damage from ongoing highway construction in the area. This is a significant project that takes time to complete. We continue to work around the clock to complete this and restore service to those customers who may be affected," was the answer from AT&T media contact Kelly Starling, who oversees Florida. The News-Leader asked again for answers to the original questions.

“We were hoping the issue would have been resolved by now but unfortunately, it has not. Any help you can give in getting this message out would be much appreciated. The message we sent yesterday directed citizens to email contact@nassaucountyfl.com if they needed immediate assistance and that we would be happy to try to assist them that way,” Robertson said in an email.

“I have no information on exactly which offices (other than the BOCC) have been affected or whether or not 9-1-1 services were affected. And even though the BOCC phones have been down, my line has been ringing intermittently but other offices haven’t received any calls at all. It’s been very strange,” Robertson said.