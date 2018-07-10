County changes hours at beach parking lots

Front and center at the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday was a public hearing on the restricted parking hours in the county’s beach parking lots, a subject of public criticism lately, especially on social media. The commissioners appeared to have received the message and voted unanimously to change the hours. The signs posted showing prohibited parking hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be taken down. The new restricted hours will be midnight to 5 a.m.

The parking restriction, in place for two years, limited the hours available to park a vehicle and go to the beach for a sunset walk, participate in horseback rides, fish at night, or simply enjoy the beach for other legal purposes.

Sabrina Robertson, an administrative specialist with the county manager’s office, posted the background of the ordinance on the county’s website a few days ago:

“In the summer of 2016, at the request of many members of the public, the Board held several public meetings to address all of the beach ordinances. These meetings were well attended by the public and comments and recommendations by the public were considered before the final Ordinance was adopted. Many individuals at these meetings expressed concerns related to activities taking place on the beach and in the beachfront parks during the evening hours. Many residents requested that the beaches be closed after dark. The Board felt most of the nuisances were coming from the parking lot areas and decided that they would limit parking after 8:00 p.m., however the public would still be allowed to access the beach to fish, walk, camp,

etc.

“As a result, the BOCC adopted Ordinance No. 2016-09, which mandated that cars could not be parked in beachfront parks between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“The Board recently received requests from the public to change the curfew to be consistent with the curfew the City of Fernandina Beach has in place for their beach front parks which is midnight to 5:00 a.m. A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, July 9, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. to consider this change.”

Commissioners agreed unanimously to change the restricted hours to be consistent with those established by the city of Fernandina Beach. During the two-week notice period required for the new ordinance to take effect, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce the old hours or issue tickets.

Commissioner Steve Kelley commented that he knew “a few boys” who would be willing to take down the signs as soon as possible, which made the crowd at the meeting chuckle. Quite a few members in attendance raised their hands as being ready to assist in that effort.

Other than a brief presentation by a Jacksonville advertising agency about a project to “rebrand” the county at a cost of $45,000, the rest of the agenda of the July 9 meeting was postponed. Will Ketchum, CEO of Burdette Ketchum, presented a final version of a new county logo and tagline, complete with a proposed new county seal.

Agenda items concerning consideration of an ordinance amending the county’s Land Development Code regarding tree protection in the unincorporated areas of Amelia Island will be rescheduled.

For a schedule of meetings and complete agendas, go to nassaucountyfl.com. The next meeting of the BOCC is a special meeting to discuss the budget for FY 2018-19. That meeting is scheduled for today at 6 p.m. at the James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place in Yulee.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 18.