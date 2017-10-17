Congaree and Penn, where old Florida meets new farming

Scott Meyer of Congaree and Penn Farm & Mills has a vision. His business card reads “Founder and Farmer.” It’s simple, yet complicated – and ever evolving.

“I think being an entrepreneur is like life itself. Things are always changing and you have to adjust,” said Meyer, who is a regular vendor at the Fernandina Beach Marketplace farmers market each Saturday morning.

Although technically in Duval County, the farm lies due south of Callahan, just beyond the Nassau County line, at 11830 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville.

Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville are natural neighborhood markets for their Northeast Florida crops, but the farm is already serving customers as far away as the West Coast.

Currently best known for its fresh-milled rice products, Congaree and Penn also produces muscadine shrub (the beverage syrup, not the grapevine), mayhaw jelly, and pecan oil. A lot more products are on the way, according to Meyer.

The rice farm and mill is an endeavor Meyer began on the site of a former dairy farm acquired by his father in 2000 to use as a tree nursery.

Everything about the farm as it exists today seems to be a prelude of greater things to come. The live oaks planted by his father alongside the farmhouse road don’t yet make a grand entrance, but will someday shade the drive with an impressive canopy. Fledgling vineyards and new groves of mayhaws and olive trees make checkerboards of open fields near and far. In forms barely perceptible now, their crisp geometry will soon define the landscape.

The rice fields, four of them, are rectangular depressions in the ground, surrounded by earthen walls and watered by wells. “We grow ‘Jupiter’ rice here, a medium-grain variety that originated in Japan,” Meyer explained. “It’s not at all like the rice they used to grow in the marshes of the coastal south.”

The farm’s one major structure is a large, metal Quonset hut near the main highway. A multi-purpose building, it houses a large open workspace equipped to alternate as a rice mill, oil or grape press, and a shipping area. It also holds offices and a soon-to-be retail store. A large, sheltered picnic area is in the rear. Like its 11 employees, the building has to be flexible.

Explained Meyer, “When it’s harvest time, that’s when everybody – the marketing staff and the field hands – join together to get the work done.” Everyone on staff has to know how to mill rice.

Meyer often starts the morning by joining field hands in the groves and vineyards. “I actually find the grunt work relaxing,” he confided. He sometimes chooses hands-on tasks on his “day off” just because he enjoys it. One of the harder things about success has been delegating more of the field labor to others. Meyer admits he now spends more than a full day each week in meetings or planning activities.

By early October, much of the farm harvest had been gathered and processed. For the 2017 season, it was all hands on deck to harvest the rice and the muscadine grapes before Hurricane Irma hit in September.

Running through the property is the Little Trout River. It overflowed its banks because of the hurricane. For three days, the farm’s pumpkin patch and part of the blackberry field were under water. He lost the whole pumpkin crop, but salvaged most of the blackberries. Flooding washed out many of the roads throughout the farm. Many of the newly planted olive trees had to be re-staked after the storm.

Meyer has an undergraduate degree in environmental science from Texas Christian University and a master’s degree in professional science in coastal zone management from the University of Miami.

Meyer and his wife Lindsay used to commute from Jacksonville – sometimes more than once a day – to the farm. Since moving into the old farmhouse on the property this past April, life has been much more bearable for the Meyers and their two dogs, a Great Dane and an Irish wolfhound.

Lindsay Meyer is a graphic designer and develops the marketing materials and strategies for the Congaree and Penn label. She grew up on a farm in New Mexico, so farm life is not new to her. According to her husband, she is an “animal person.” Lindsay has collected some exotic looking chickens and some guinea fowl for the farm. Plans are to include more chickens, geese, goats and eventually horses at the farm. New endeavors for the future also include olive oil production, more mayhaw products and a winery.

Two products not grown onsite are the pecans and purple rice. The purple rice, a higher protein variety, come from a friend’s farm in Louisiana. The pecans pressed for oil come from a farm in Georgia.

A former customer — a chef — has come on board full time to cater to the specialty food markets. Most of their marketing has been through word of mouth or through the internet.

Meyer is also embarking on agri-tourism. “I want the farm to become a beautiful place for people to come visit and to relax. Growing up in Jacksonville, I had so many places to enjoy the outdoors, but many of those places are giving way to development now.”

This year he introduced special events and fish fries at the farm to encourage visitation. Look for opportunities to visit the farm at his website at congareeandpenn.com.

Given the original idea for the farm was to use rice fields as “settling ponds” for raising fish and the rice harvest for making sake wine, the concept has gone through multiple revisions. Meyer still hasn’t ruled out these ideas, but has taken other opportunities as they arose. His present goal is to focus on making the best quality products.

“We’re done inventing new things for the minute,” said Meyer, who also acknowledges the deep satisfaction of investing for the long term. “Sometimes I envy other entrepreneurs of my generation who are creating internet apps and such,” admitted Meyer. “There’s a lot less time and overhead needed between those ideas and the finished product.” But, he adds, “I am a patient person.”