City Sweep and Ice Breaker bust drug sales

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper held a news conference Thursday morning to announce the results of two drug operations to “reduce illegal drug activity within the city of Fernandina Beach.” Leeper called the actions “Operation City Sweep” and “Operation Ice Breaker.”

Leeper displayed two charts with pictures of the individuals arrested in both operations. Pointing to the “Operation City Sweep” chart, Leeper said, “These are bad people.” He then pointed to the “Operation Ice Breaker Chart” and said, “These are really bad people.”

“Operation City Sweep” took place over the last four months, according to Leeper.

“The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, working along with the State Attorney’s Office, 4th Judicial Circuit, in Nassau County conducted numerous undercover drug operations in Fernandina Beach. This was a result of numerous citizen complaints, anonymous crime stopper tips and drug-related medical calls.

“The people who were involved in this operation are not your casual drug user,” Sheriff Leeper stated. “These are drug dealers and repeat offenders.”

Thirty people were arrested as part of the operation, which resulted in 97 felony and 21 misdemeanor charges. The items allegedly seized in “Operation City Sweep” were cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cash, handguns and vehicles.

“So far during 2018, 14 people have died as a result of drug overdoses in our county, which is a 15 percent increase over 2017. People who buy illegal drugs are playing Russian roulette with their lives. They have no idea what the drugs are cut with, or their potential potency,” Leeper said, before warning others: “We have made it clear that, if you sell illegal drugs in Nassau County, we’re going to target you through one of our operations. If we didn’t get you in the past and didn’t get you this time, hopefully we’ll get you in the future. This operation serves as a reminder that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in our community.”

Those arrested during Opera-tion City Sweep were Randall Grey Jones, 30, Fernandina Beach; Erica Danielle Barber, 40, Fernandina Beach; Jonel Bernabe Rios, 20, Fernandina Beach; Joseph Daniel Eusey, 41, Fernandina Beach; Jordan Keith Warner, 19, Fernandina Beach; Victoria Morgan Altman, 27, Fernandina Beach; Danny Dewayne Dawson, 41, Fernandina Beach; Marlenea Rose Carter, 41, Fernandina Beach; Nason Vincent Jones, 31, Fernandina Beach; Gerrick Roshuard Melton, 28, Fernandina Beach; Angela Dawn Greene, 51, Yulee; George Charles Delmar, 53, Fernandina Beach; Shawn David Jones, 39, Fernandina Beach; Chyna Louise Romedy, 18, Fernandina Beach; Christy Danielle Watkins, 24, Fernandina Beach; Samantha Elizabeth Gilmer, 31, Jacksonville; Laquan Reshard Richo, 29, Fernandina Beach; Jason Brandon Harris, 36, Fernandina Beach; Terri Anne Dubberly, 34, Yulee; Crystal Danielle Fletcher, 38, Fernandina Beach; Andrea Simmons Rowland, 41, Fernandina Beach; Brian David McAndrew, 39, Fernandina Beach; Leah Michelle Gosline, 41, Fernandina Beach; Chandler Lee Cook, 27, Fernandina Beach; David Lamar James Jr., 25, Fernandina Beach; James Daniel Barber, 33, Yulee; Mandi Marie Hatch, 39, Yulee; Reginald Brown II, 35, Fernandina Beach; Jacqueline Marie Rogers, 30, Fernandina Beach; and Holly Nicole Poling, 24, Yulee.

Leeper said in a news release that Rios “was selling drugs at and near Central Park, where kids gather to play. He is a self-described member of the street gang ‘Folk Nation.’” Leeper said brass knuckles, a sawed-off shotgun, two handguns, and bong masks were allegedly found inside Rios’ residence.

James Daniel Barber, who Leeper said is a convicted felon, was reported to have “showed and offered to sell a hand gun in his possession to undercover individuals. He stated that he didn’t know if it had any ‘bodies’ on it yet (meaning shot anyone), but he was pretty sure it was ‘hot.’ It had not been reported as stolen yet.”

Leeper added, “Many of these drugs were sold near schools and churches in the community.”

Leeper also discussed “Operation Ice Breaker,” which developed from information obtained during “Operation City Sweep.” In that operation, the “Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division working with federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives were able to identify a drug conspiracy of at least four drug traffickers working out of Georgia who were supplying methamphetamine to individuals within Fernandina Beach and other areas to sell,” according to Leeper. During that investigation, methamphetamine and firearms were seized from four suspects.

Leeper summarized the operation stating, “This was a collaborative effort between federal and county law enforcement officers designed to counter the emerging threat against organized crime fueled by methamphetamine and heroin trafficking.”

Those charged in connection with “Operation Ice Breaker” for allegedly trafficking in methamphetamine were Jason Kelly Register, 40, Waycross, Ga.; Leslie Erica Lewis, 31, Jacksonville; Brian Paul Davis, 50, Jacksonville; and Brian Russell Schell, 34, Yulee.

Present at the briefing along with Leeper were Chief Assistant State Attorney L. E. Hutton, Donna Thurson, the lead from the State Attorney’s Office in Nassau County, Butch Osborne, director of operations at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, and John Anstalt, captain of the Criminal Investigation Division.

Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley did not attend the news conference and was unavailable for comment by the press deadline Thursday.