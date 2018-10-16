City Commission candidates answer questions again

The five Fernandina Beach City Commission candidates attended a third public forum Monday in the City Hall chambers. Concerned Friends of Fernandina, a local non-partisan citizens’ group formed to preserve the historic city’s cultural and environmental roots, hosted the event. Sarah Pelican, a former Fernandina Beach mayor, vice mayor, and commissioner and current CFOF member, served as moderator.

Pelican asked a series of unannounced questions to the five candidates vying for two City Commission seats, which now come with four-year terms. Commissioners Phil Chapman and Chip Ross are currently serving three-year terms, while commissioner and current mayor Johnny Miller was the first elected to the commission’s new four-year term.

Local citizens also participated with questions they submitted on index cards to Pelican.

Seated in the commissioners’ row near the moderator were candidates Bradley Bean, Mike Lednovich, Group 4 City Commissioner Roy Smith, Vice Mayor Len Kreger, who occupies the Goupe 5 seat on the commission, and Cason Zylinski.

The questions from Concerned Friends of Fernandina were as follows:

1. Most citizens would agree that they do not want Amelia Island to become overdeveloped like (Jacksonville Beach) or many other barrier island communities in Florida. What strategies do you have in mind for preventing this?

2. The city’s Comprehensive Plan currently prohibits filling wetlands. Should there be any exceptions or variances to this policy?

3. What steps, if any, should the city take to recoup from non-city residents the expenses of recreation, beach amenities, and infrastructure costs that will be associated with the rapid development of Wildlight and western Nassau County?

4. Concerning conservation land acquisition by the city, are you in favor of land acquisition? If so, how would you pay for it?

5. As a Florida “special district,” the Ocean Highway and Port Authority is required by Florida statute to “coordinate with the local municipal government in which it is located.” Do you support the (city Planning Advisory Board’s) request that OHPA provide the city with any requests for future government funding or plans for expansion? And, because our port borders a populated area, do you think the city should have a say on all classes of shipments of toxic and hazardous materials, both outbound and inbound?

6. Currently, the city’s Planning Department does not consider elevator shafts or other rooftop amenities part of the 35-foot building height (restriction) along the beach. Do you agree with the department’s interpretation of the code?

The candidates, who discussed overdevelopment, wetlands and acquisition of conservation land at a previous forum, stuck to their guns on those issues. The details of their comments at a previous forum can be found in the Oct. 3 edition of the News-Leader and at this link: www.fbnewsleader.com/news/candidates-city-commission-face .

Regarding the third question, recouping the expenses incurred by the city from growth in Wildlight and western Nassau County, Smith said the city already has plenty of infrastructure, including water and sewer capacity, to handle visitors. He pointed out that the city already recoups money spent for lifeguards, beach rangers and beach maintenance from the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council.

“Plus, nobody ever mentions it, but the county pays us for the lifeguards that we put in county property down there,” Smith said. “The city charges them for them. Nobody’s mentioned that so far in these forums.”

Lednovich said the AITDC’s funding and use of the local hotel “bed tax” is outdated. He wants a five-year plan to increase the city’s share of TDC funds.

“Ninety percent of those funds is used for marketing and advertising. That formula is 30 years old,” he said. “I think we’ve gotta get to win-win here, because our infrastructure is being used. It’s being worn down, and it needs to be replaced.”

Bean said that in addition to tourism he thinks the biggest user of city facilities is the county. However, he is against the proposed pay-to-park plan for the beach that is currently on the City Commission’s table. “I’m opposed to nickel-and-diming people,” Bean said. “Can we make another push, maybe look into incorporating more of this county land into the city, increasing our tax base? The people who live on the island and not in the city … they’re the ones getting the sweetest deal around,” he said.

Zylinski wants to generate more revenue from the city’s many recreational facilities by promoting increased paid use by county residents. “The minute you put value on something, it becomes what everybody wants,” she said. “Twelve-thousand island residents and 80,000 Nassau County residents right now? I mean the sky’s the limit.”

Kreger expressed his concerns regarding the city’s beach accesses. “We have some serious problems with our beach infrastructure,” he said. “The reason we’ve got problems is because the city has been remiss in managing and establishing an effective program to maintain those.” Kreger wants a workable plan to successfully address those issues.

The gathering of approximately 30 community members in the 70-seat venue also had plenty of questions, but due to the time constraints during the nearly two-hour event, they were limited to two:

1. What do you see as the city’s biggest challenge, and how would you address it?

2. What should the city do to prepare for potential effects of climate change, such as rising water and more intense storms?

All questions, including the two from the public, were addressed by each candidate. Anyone can view the forum at http://bit.ly/2QOreby.