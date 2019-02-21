Chief Hurley appointed to AG’s Opioid Working Group

Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley has been appointed to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Opioid Working Group. Moody named Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma as chair of the group earlier this year.

Moody asked Lemma to work closely with her as well as “experts in the fields of addiction, treatment, prevention, drug interdiction and criminal prosecution to gather information to be used in developing a Florida-specific comprehensive plan to stop the influx of dangerous drugs, treat addiction, raise awareness and reduce the death toll of the opioid crisis in Florida,” according to a news release.

Hurley says the group has already done some good, because Moody is moving forward to create a statewide taskforce on opioid abuse, and the working group’s finding will be handed off to that taskforce.

“This is not likely to be an issue overcome anytime soon,” he said.

“The group has been studying many best practices being used around the country to fight the opioid epidemic,” Hurley wrote in an email.

Hurley’s duties as the chairman of Region 2, which covers 13 counties along the Panhandle, will include defining strategy and sharing information with stakeholders in that region, as well as finding local chairs to become involved in the effort.

“The idea is for them to look around in their areas and solicit participation and information and contact from experts who might be working in treatment, doctors, hospitals, legislators, city commissioners,” Hurley said.

Hurley is also a member of Region 3, which includes Nassau and Duval counties. Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is the chairman for Region 3.

Lemma said in an email that Moody is highly interested in the “Dose of Reality” program implemented in Wisconsin and Georgia, but admits, “the program is not necessarily a full strategy; instead, it is a component of an overall strategy.”

In that same email, Lemma praised Hurley for doing a considerable amount of research.

Hurley says because opioid addiction is so difficult to overcome, treatment is a focus of the whole effort.

“How do you identify those who need treatment? It’s not always easy. We’ve talked about mandatory reporting in emergency rooms (for opioids overdoses) so we can get them to treatment, get them to options. ... If you overdose and survive, and then you do it again – how many times can you roll those dice? The people who overdose and die, very frequently they have overdosed before,” Hurley stated. He added that the treatment professionals who deal with opioids addiction all the time “are the ones you want to listen to.”

Hurley says education is also key, so NACDAC – the Nassau Alcohol Crime Drug Abatement Coalition – should be included. He has already had discussions with Executive Director Karrin Clark.

“One of the most useful components is education, and they have been doing a pretty good job. ... A lot of people don’t know that organization was born right here in our P.D. out of problems that we were having with cocaine back in the early ’90s. ... I would imagine NACDAC will be involved in the Region 3 discussions.”

Lemma points to the “SARA” model as a “useful problem-solving model to affect change.”

“The scanning, analysis, response, and assessment tool has been one of the main problem-oriented policing strategies since its creation in 1987. ... As we dissect the current opioid problem that is prevalent throughout this country, clearly we recognize that it fits into our known definition of a problem,” Lemma wrote to the group.

There were 14 opioid overdose deaths in Nassau County last year, and Hurley believes the problem is serious.

“What is the problem of opioids addiction that we are talking about? ... Some 80 percent or more of people addicted to opioids, even heroin, got started with prescription drugs, legal pain killers,” he said.

The trend is that heroin and fentanyl are taking the place of opioid pills, according to Hurley, because doctors are writing fewer prescriptions. “They were prescribing big bottles of this stuff, and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was saying in 3-7 days you can become addicted, so 90 days, you are prescribing an addiction, is what you are doing. I am sure that is changing, but it needs to change everywhere.”

Hurley added that it’s critical to stem the flow of heroin and fentanyl into this country. “When people are lacing one drug with another, it’s easy to understand how people are overdosing,” he said.

Hurley admits the effort will be expensive, but points to possible sources of funding such as lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies. He said the new AG has taken over litigation against drug companies from her predecessor, Pam Bondi.

The other members of the working group are Sheriff Tom Knight, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office; State Attorney Brian Haas, 10th Judicial Circuit; Sheriff Mike Adkinson, Walton County Sheriff’s Office; and former state senator Lisa Carlton of Sarasota.

The Opioid Working Group’s goal is to make initial recommendations to Moody by the end of February.