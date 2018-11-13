Cheetah cubs born at White Oak Conservation

White Oak Conservation announced Monday that four cheetah cubs have been born at the northeast Florida wildlife refuge owned by philanthropists Mark and Kimbra Walter. The two female and two male cubs, which have not yet been named, were born last month and are being reared by their mother, Oronsay, according to a news release.

The cubs spent the first few weeks of life in their specially built den, and recently began exploring outside. They weigh about 300-500 grams (0.66 to 1.1 pounds) each and were born with their distinctive spots.

Cheetahs are a threatened species, with only 7,000 estimated to live in the wild in Africa and Iran. Their numbers have declined drastically because of poaching, habitat loss, the illegal pet trade, and ranchers who trap and shoot them to protect livestock.

“We are proud these four cubs bring us closer to saving this species from extinction,” Mark Walter said in the release. “Exceptional planning and care are needed to ensure the cheetah’s survival, and days like this make us hopeful for the future.”

Cheetahs first arrived at White Oak in 1985. Since then, 187 cubs in 52 litters have been born at the refuge. The four new cubs are the second litter for Oronsay, who came to White Oak from Busch Gardens. The cubs’ father is Wookie, who was born at White Oak. This is his first litter.

White Oak hosted a cheetah conference Oct. 22-26, drawing cheetah experts from around the world to share information and strategies on preserving this vulnerable species, which has disappeared from many areas of Africa and Asia where it once thrived.

“This welcome birth event was particularly timely, occurring as White Oak convened international experts to strategize on improving the long-term outlook for cheetahs,” Steve Shurter, CEO of White Oak Conservation, said in the release.

Facts about cheetahs:

• Cheetahs are the fastest land animals, employing incredible bursts of speed in 60 to 70 mph runs to catch antelope, hares or birds.

• To communicate, cheetahs make a high-pitched chirping sound that sounds almost bird-like.

• Cheetah litter sizes typically range from three to five cubs.

• Female cheetahs separate themselves and live solitary lives, while males stay together in groups called coalitions.