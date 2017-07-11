Chapman wins, Ross and Avila head to runoff Dec. 12 in Fernandina Beach City Commission contest

The voters of Fernandina Beach cast their ballots Tuesday for two seats on the City Commission, and chose between two city commissioners in a straw vote for the city’s next mayor.

Philip Chapman won the Group 2 race outright by 56.10 percent to 43.90 percent over incumbent Tim Poynter in official results posted on the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections’ website as of 8:04 p.m.

Ronald “Chip” Ross won a plurality of the votes in the Group 3 race in official results posted on the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections’ website, with 41.44 percent.

To win outright, a candidate must have 50 percent of the votes plus one additional vote. Ross’ opponents, Orlando Avila and Medardo Monzon, garnered 30.65 percent and 27.91 percent of the votes, respectively.

A runoff election between the top two vote getters for the Group 3 seat — Ross and Avila — will be held Dec. 12.

Former mayor and current commissioner Johnny Miller and current Vice Mayor Len Kreger faced off in a straw vote for the mayor’s seat. The final results showed Miller won easily over Kreger, 61.47 percent to 38.53 percent on the straw ballot. The voters’ will as reflected on the straw ballot has traditionally been followed, but the official election of the city’s mayor is actually performed by the commission itself.

Current Mayor Robin Lentz did not run for reelection.

The city has three precincts and 10,528 registered voters. Voter turnout was 25.48 percent.

Ross is an emergency room physician who said his job gave him the opportunity to get to know the people of the community and gain insight into the issues that affect them. He gave emphasis to laws that protect the city’s natural environment. Ross said the current commission has a reputation for making plans that are not completed.

“The city has a history of coming up with these grand plans and not going through,” he said. “What I want to do is develop definable, achievable goals, accomplish them and move on. I am somebody who identifies problems and is vocal. I do the homework and argue on facts. The devil is in the details. People want a functional city. We have that. We need to maintain the character and improve it.”

Chapman is a former educator who has served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the Fernandina Beach Main Street Design Committee. He said he decided to run after attending City Commission meetings and seeing commissioners not implement policies that reflected the wishes of residents.

“I will listen to you,” he said. “It’s my commitment.”

Chapman said he and his wife moved to the island for its small town feel but “are nervous about what it is becoming.”

“I believe our roots are that of a blue collar island,” Chapman said. “I don’t want us to become the island of the rich and famous.”

Chapman said he felt “confident” of the results of the election, following a survey that showed low numbers in residents’ confidence in city government.

“The survey showed that people were disappointed in the direction of city government,” Chapman told the News-Leader Tuesday night. “If you don’t like where we’re going, there is only one thing to do – change the direction we are going in.”

Chapman said he believes it is a “good day for Fernandina Beach.”

“It is a new beginning,” he said. “The people spoke, and I will listen to them. I hope we can get people involved and rejuvenated.”