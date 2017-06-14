CAUGHT! Escaped Georgia inmates nabbed in Tennessee

CAUGHT! From Ga. Governor Nathan Deal's Twitter account: CAPTURED: Fugitives in custody following car chase in TN. More info will be forthcoming.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, on Tuesday, in the Putnam County area, two correctional officers were killed and two inmates escaped from custody.

Officials identified the slain officers as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue. Both officers worked at Baldwin State Prison, according to the GDC.

The two inmates, caught in Tennessee on Thursday, are Donnie Russell Rowe, white male 6'1, 181 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, and Ricky Dubose, white male 6'1, 140 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. Rowe also goes by the nickname “Whiskey,” according to the GDC inmate database.

The prisoners “overpowered and disarmed the officers before one of the prisoners shot and killed both guards around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta,” according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The reward for their capture was $90,000.

Authorities provided on Wednesday an updated mug shot of Dubose showing his facial tattoos. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said the men stole a second vehicle, a white 2008 Ford F-250 Wednesday morning. The green Honda they first stole was abandoned.