Callahan Cyber Center armed robbery suspects arrested

Three St. Marys men suspected of being involved in the armed robbery of the Cyber Center in Callahan on June 20 have been arrested by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detectives, according to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. All three were charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

“After an extensive investigation by NCSO detectives, arrest warrants were issued for all three suspects,” Leeper said in the email. One suspect, Vincent Alexander Baker, 20, was located in St. Marys and arrested on June 25. Tyreke Joshua Williams, 20, and Emanuel Elijah Paulisaint, 22, were arrested in Polk County on July 3.