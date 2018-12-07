Bus service from Yulee to Jacksonville is now available

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday morning to officially launch the new Nassau Express Select bus service between Yulee and Jacksonville. The Nassau Express Select service, using a 13-passenger, wheelchair-accessible bus, began service on Dec. 3.

The bus service, “powered by JTA and NassauTRANSIT” through a partnership with the Nassau Council on Aging, will leave twice in the mornings, Monday through Friday, from the Lofton Square Shopping Center in Yulee. The address of the bus shelter is 96125 Lofton Square Court, which is a short service road adjacent to S.R. 200/A1A. The bus shelter is between Advance Discount Auto Parts and the automobile entrance to the shopping center near Winn-Dixie.

The bus arrives in Yulee at 6:40 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. and will travel to Rosa Parks Transit Station in downtown Jacksonville. Passengers can expect a 40-minute ride.

Return trips from downtown Jacksonville will leave from Rosa Parks Transit Station at 4:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. and arrive back at the Shopping Center after a 40-minute ride. There will be no scheduled service on weekends and holidays.

Fares for the bus trip are $3 one-way, $5 for a one-day pass and $90 for a 31-day pass, but based on income eligibility, residents of Nassau County may qualify for a reduced fare. Contact Nassau Transit for information, www.nassauatransit.org.

Fares can be paid by exact change bills or coins, or via my JFA mobile ticketing app, www.myjta.com.

“Real-time Passenger Information…” is available through NextBus, www.nextbus.com.

Buses are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi USB ports at the seats.

The bus begins and ends its day in storage at the Armsdale Park-n-Ride Lot, 3191 Armsdale Road, in Jacksonville.