  • The new bus and shelter in Yulee. Gary D. Morgan/For the News-Leader
  • A route map and timetable for the new bus service between Yulee and Jacksonville.
  • Officials cut the ribbon officially inaugurating the new morning bus service from Yulee to Jacksonvlle. The bus picks up passengers in Jacksonville three times in the evening and brings them back to Yulee. Gary D. Morgan/For the News-Leader
  • Nassau County Council on Aging president and CEO Janice Ancrum holds a banner for the new bus service. Gary D. Morgan/For the News-Leader

Bus service from Yulee to Jacksonville is now available

Fri, 12/07/2018 - 2:27pm
Nassau Express Select will operate Monday through Friday
By: 
Gary D. Morgan, For the News-Leader

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday morning to officially launch the new Nassau Express Select bus service between Yulee and Jacksonville.  The Nassau Express Select service, using a 13-passenger, wheelchair-accessible bus, began service on Dec. 3.

The bus service, “powered by JTA and NassauTRANSIT” through a partnership with the Nassau Council on Aging, will leave twice in the mornings, Monday through Friday, from the Lofton Square Shopping Center in Yulee. The address of the bus shelter is 96125 Lofton Square Court, which is a short service road adjacent to S.R. 200/A1A. The bus shelter is between Advance Discount Auto Parts and the automobile entrance to the shopping center near Winn-Dixie.

The bus arrives in Yulee at 6:40 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. and will travel to Rosa Parks Transit Station in downtown Jacksonville. Passengers can expect a 40-minute ride.

Return trips from downtown Jacksonville will leave from Rosa Parks Transit Station at 4:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. and arrive back at the Shopping Center after a 40-minute ride. There will be no scheduled service on weekends and holidays.

Fares for the bus trip are $3 one-way, $5 for a one-day pass and $90 for a 31-day pass, but based on income eligibility, residents of Nassau County may qualify for a reduced fare. Contact Nassau Transit for information, www.nassauatransit.org.

Fares can be paid by exact change bills or coins, or via my JFA mobile ticketing app, www.myjta.com.

“Real-time Passenger Information…” is available through NextBus, www.nextbus.com.

Buses are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi USB ports at the seats.

The bus begins and ends its day in storage at the Armsdale Park-n-Ride Lot, 3191 Armsdale Road, in Jacksonville.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Fernandina Beach News-Leader, Fernandina Beach, Florida for the complete story.

News-Leader

Mailing Address:
PO Box 16766
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035

Physical Address:
511 Ash Street 
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Phone: (904) 261-3696
Fax: (904) 261-3698
 