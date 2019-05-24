Burn ban rescinded for unincorporated Nassau County

According to an email from Sabrina Robertson, administrative manager for the county, the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved rescinding the ban on outdoor burning as of Wednesday morning.

“At this morning's meeting, the Board granted the County Manager authority to implement and lift burn bans upon recommendation of the Fire Chief,” Robertson wrote on the county’s webpage.

“As a reminder, you are only allowed to burn yard waste. You are NEVER allowed to burn household garbage (including paper products and newspapers), construction materials, plastics, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, paint, or aerosol containers.

Go tohttp://www.thecountyinsider.com/uploads/2/4/7/0/24700962/know_the_law.pdfto view the State's "Know the Law" brochure as it relates to burning, required setbacks, etc.”

If you have any questions related to the burn ban, contact Fire Rescue Headquarters at (904) 530-6600.