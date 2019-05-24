Burn ban declared for unincorporated Nassau County

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting Friday, May 24, to declare a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Nassau County, effectively immediately, according to a news release from the county.

All outdoor burning shall be prohibited except pursuant to permits issued by the Florida Forest Service. The outdoor burn ban would not pertain to cooking on attended and monitored barbeque equipment.

The burn ban will remain in effect until it is lifted by the Board of County Commissioners, upon the recommendation of the Nassau County Fire Chief.

If you have any questions related to the burn ban, contact Fire Rescue Headquarters at (904) 530-6600.