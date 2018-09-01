All clear given on possible unexploded ordnance found in Yulee area

Tue, 01/09/2018 - 11:35am Fernandina
By: 
Peg Davis, News-Leader
pegdavis@fbnewsleader.com

NCSO Sheriff Bill Leeper has given the News-Leader an "all clear" on the report of a possibly unexploded piece of ordnance in the Yulee area Tuesday morning.
According to Leeper, SR 200/A1A between Miner Road and Chester Road was closed after a  construction crew working in the area of the River of Praise Worship Center on St. Mark Drive "dug up what appeared to be a live military ordnance."
"Kings Bay Naval Base bomb squad checked it out and all is clear.  The road is back open," Leeper told the News-Leader in an email sent around 11:30 a.m.
Traffic stopped on S.R. 200/A1A near the scene caused "major congestion," per Leeper.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Fernandina Beach News-Leader for the complete story.

News-Leader

Mailing Address:
PO Box 16766
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035

Physical Address:
511 Ash Street 
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Phone: (904) 261-3696
Fax: (904) 261-3698
 