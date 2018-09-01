All clear given on possible unexploded ordnance found in Yulee area

NCSO Sheriff Bill Leeper has given the News-Leader an "all clear" on the report of a possibly unexploded piece of ordnance in the Yulee area Tuesday morning.

According to Leeper, SR 200/A1A between Miner Road and Chester Road was closed after a construction crew working in the area of the River of Praise Worship Center on St. Mark Drive "dug up what appeared to be a live military ordnance."

"Kings Bay Naval Base bomb squad checked it out and all is clear. The road is back open," Leeper told the News-Leader in an email sent around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic stopped on S.R. 200/A1A near the scene caused "major congestion," per Leeper.