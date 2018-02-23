Body found Thursday

"On Thursday, Feb. 22, the body of a white female was discovered in a ditch near Old Dixie Highway and Bethel Church Road in Callahan," according to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

"The person is described as a white female of undetermined age, but possibly between 20-45 years old and between 5' 2" and 5' 4" in height. She was wearing an XLG T-shirt and multi-colored leggings. Her estimated weight is 130-165 pounds with dark blonde to light brown hair."

Leeper reports that the body has identifying tattoos: "A gator logo tattoo on her left foot, the word Kenneth underneath her left wrist, a tribal chain and feather tattoo on her right ankle, a large butterfly on her lower-middle back area, a floral tattoo between her shoulder blades."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Wayne Herrington at (904) 548-4003.