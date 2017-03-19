Body found Sunday morning identified

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded Sunday morning to the scene of an “undetermined death” at a vacant lot on Nottingham Drive, between South 14th Street and Susan Drive. The street is in an unincorporated area of the county just south of Sadler Road in Fernandina Beach.

Detective Karl Griner of the NCSO Crime Scene Unit told the News-Leader that the clothed body of a woman, identified Monday as Heide Drakus, 47, was found beside a dumpster filled with construction debris, and appeared to have been there overnight.

Griner said someone in the neighborhood called authorities about Drakus. In an email sent to the News-Leader on Monday, Sheriff Bill Leeper said NCSO got the initial call around 9:48 a.m. Sunday.

“The deceased has had recent medical issues and no foul play is suspected at this time, however, the incident is still under investigation pending toxicology and autopsy from the medical examiner,” Leeper said.

Drakus had a long history of arrests by NCSO for open containers, disorderly intoxication and trespassing.