Body found on south end
Tue, 05/30/2017 - 5:50pm Fernandina
By:
Peg Davis, News-Leader
The News-Leader has received a preliminary report of a body found today in the dunes on the south end of Amelia Island, near Nassau Sound. Nassau County Sheriff's Office investigators are on the scene. Sheriff Bill Leeper, responding to an emailed request for information, says it appears to be the body of a white male who committed suicide. There are no other details available at this time. We are waiting to receive more information from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.