Blocked roads being cleared Tuesday

Per David Richardson, the media representative for the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center, as of Tuesday morning the following roads were closed. Some may have opened since this report came out at 10:30 a.m., others may not have been reported to the EOC. Citizens can report closed roads and hazards to the EOC by calling (904) 548-0900.

“Reports continue to come in following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The following roads remained closed in Nassau County due to flooding and downed trees:

• Pages Dairy Road at Lofton Creek Bridge Flooding

• Conner Cutoff Road at Dog Gone Trail Impassable/Barricaded

• Seymore Point Road Downed Tree

• Cortez Road Flooding

• Davis Road Flooding

• Middle Road at Haddock/Crawford Downed Tree

• Kings Ferry & Dahoma Downed Tree

• Kings Ferry Bridge Downed Tree

• 453322 Old Dixie Hwy Downed Tree

• Pages Dairy & Ezell Lane Downed Tree

• 1900 Clinch Drive Downed Tree

• N 17th & Atlantic Downed Tree

• S 14th & Amelia Parkway Downed Tree

• Blackrock Road & Green Pine Downed Tree

• Amelia Island Parkway & Fletcher Downed Tree

• First Coast Hwy & Scott Road Downed Tree/Power Line

• 96050 Marsh Lakes Drive Downed Tree

• Lem Turner & 5th Avenue Downed Tree

• 3610 Via Del Mar Downed Tree

• Orange Street from Alma to 4th Street Erosion

• Petree Road Downed Tree/Power Line

“The Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport remains closed until further notice. Four shelters remain open but continue to depopulate:

• Callahan Intermediate - Closed

• Bryceville Elementary - 4 remain

• Callahan Middle - 110 remain

• Hilliard - 26 remain

• Hilliard Middle-Senior Special Needs - 82 remain

“A survey is underway to determine gas supplies in Nassau County and we will update that information separately before noon.

“Power outages continue in Nassau County, particularly on Amelia Island. As of 8 a.m. this morning, FPL reported more than 15,000 without power, mostly west of the intracoastal in the county."

Florida Public Utilities, which supplies all power needs to Amelia Island, reports there is a transmission line down. There were some areas of the island with power, including some areas of Fernandina Beach including the News-Leader office, as of Tuesday morning.

Okefenokee Power also reported a downed transmission line impacting more than 5,000 customers.

“We will supply an updated report early this afternoon following a noon damage assessment tour by the Director of Emergency Management, Billy Estep.”

Citizens should continue to call the Emergency Management Department at (904) 548-0900 to get more detailed information and to make reports.