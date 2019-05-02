Arrrgh! Welcome to Shrimp Fest 2019

The traditional Thursday evening Pirate Parade in Fernandina Beach kicked off the 56th annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival with pirates (of course), mermaids, bands, clubs, businesses of all shapes and sizes, and families ready to party, play, and eat shrimp.

For an electronic copy of the free 56th annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival Essentials magazine that was included in our Wednesday edition, go to fbnewsleader.com and scroll down to the “Free Publications” section. The magazine includes maps locating the festival’s parking and shuttles, plus entertainment schedules, contests, artist and vendor locations, and much more.

Be safe out there!