Arcade burglarized in Callahan

After a rash of armed robberies of game rooms in the last six months and just hours after the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting to discuss what can be done to legally limit, close, or better protect adult arcades, another one was the site of a crime early Tuesday morning.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary at the Spin City Arcade at 542834 US Highway 1 in Callahan.

“The investigation revealed that a side glass door had been broken out and investigators found empty cash drawers on the floor near the cashier area. There is one unknown male suspect at this time who was last seen in a blue 4-door vehicle,” Leeper wrote in an email that included grainy still frames of the suspect’s vehicle outside the arcade. “Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS.”

The cash-oriented businesses seem to be a magnet for crime. Earlier this month, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged two of the people suspected in an armed robbery Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Tracks Arcade in Yulee with a robbery that occurred Friday, Dec. 6, at the Beach House Arcade, also located in Yulee.

Early on Oct. 23 an armed robbery occurred at an adult gaming business located just outside the city limits of Fernandina Beach, resulting in a loss of cash but no injuries, according to Leeper.In that incident, Leeper said, “a black male with long dreadlocks entered the 8th Street Arcade at 1951 S. Eighth St. about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.Wearing a mask and brandishing a gun, the man fired a round into the ceiling before then shooting in the direction of a clerk who was trying to hide.”

Three St. Marys, Ga. men allegedly robbed the Cyber Center internet café on U.S. 1 in Callahan in June, according to Leeper. The three young men were playing on machines inside Cyber Center around 2:45 a.m. After all the other patrons had left the establishment, semi-automatic handguns were pulled on the business clerk, who was robbed of $6,500, according to Leeper. Two suspects in that robbery were arrested in late June and one was arrested in July by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detectives.