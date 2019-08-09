ALDI to open first Yulee store on Aug. 29

Grocery shoppers in Yulee will have a new store to explore on Thursday, Aug. 29, when ALDI is scheduled to open its first store in Nassau County, according to a news release. The store is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. ALDI carries a streamlined selection of exclusive products and national brands.

To celebrate its grand opening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 8:25 a.m. followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. On Friday, Aug. 30, shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce. On Saturday, Aug. 31, eco-friendly bags will be given away. On Sunday, Sept. 1, from noon until 5 p.m., shoppers will be able to sample ALDI-brand foods.

“We strive to make grocery shopping an enjoyable experience. We combine great food with affordable prices, and we are excited to open our first store in Yulee, to show a new community of shoppers what we do best,” Matt Thon, Haines City division vice president for ALDI, said in the release. “We pride ourselves on saving people time and money, and we can’t wait to provide Yulee residents with a grocery store that meets their needs.”

The new Yulee ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space and ALDI also recently expanded its product offerings, making 20% of its total selection new. This expansion includes a 40% increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. ALDI stores feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials.

ALDI was named to the Forbesmagazine list of “America’s Best Large Employers” five years in a row and was recognized as a 2019 and 2018 Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits, according to the release. To learn more about working at ALDI and search current job openings, go tocareers.aldi.us.

ALDI was recognized for eight years in a row as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information survey of U.S. consumers. ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee, replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, go to aldi.us.

The ALDI store is located at463689 State Road 200, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.