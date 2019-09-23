Afternoon crash destroys front of new store

A crew working on the inside of the new Smokehouse Meat Market at 474347 E. State Road 200 in Yulee got out of the way just in time to avoid injury Monday afternoon after the driver of this car was unable to stop it. The Cadillac STS left the westbound side of S.R. 200/A1A, turned into the driveway near S.R. 200 and O’Neil-Scott Road but kept on going, smashing through the storefront next to West Marine, according to witness Scott Hester, who was one of the men working inside.

The driver, Jana Dawn Laddusaw, 41, of St. Marys, and her passenger, Carol Hawkins, 63, of Fernandina Beach were also unhurt, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Laddusaw was cited for careless driving.

Hester told the News-Leader he saw the car coming out of the corner of his eye, said something to alert the electricians working with him, and jumped to the back of the store.

The accident also damaged the Pinch-A-Penny pool and spa supply store next door, according to the report.