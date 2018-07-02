A1A/S.R. 200 westbound lane closure scheduled for Saturday

Motorists can expect an outside travel lane closure on Saturday, Feb. 10, on A1A/S.R. 200 westbound. The lane closure will occur east of Mentoria Road to west of Wildlight Avenue. The closure is needed for the installation of a CCTV camera pole.

The closure is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the weather.

The 17-mile ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) Freeway Management project began in November 2017 with completion anticipated in spring 2019, depending on weather and unforeseen delays.

FDOT hired SICE as the contractor to complete this project for $4.5 million.

For more information about this project, please visit www.nflroads.com.