696-acre fire burns homes in West Nassau

A resident’s decision to burn books on a windy day led to an estimated 696-acre wildfire in Bryceville on Wednesday night.

The acreage affected was updated by the Florida Forest Service on Thursday.

Dubbed the “Garfield Road Fire” by the FFS, the fire was 90 percent contained as of 3 p.m. Thursday and was mostly out. Roads were reopened, and the evacuation order was lifted, but strong winds were expected to return to the area, possibly refueling embers.

Nassau County Emergency Man-agement Director Billy Estep told a press conference Thursday that two homes had been destroyed and six damaged, with 19 outbuildings destroyed as of noon.

The fire began around 2 p.m. Wednesday, when a resident’s illegal burn escaped and ignited a 5-acre brush fire.

FFS Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said firefighters had the fire contained to the 5 acres until strong wind gusts blew in around 4 p.m. Local meteorologists estimated the gusts at up to 40 mph.

“We did have lines around it, but the wind picked up, very gusty … it blew fire brands outside of the fire line,” she said. “It started west of County Road 121 and burned very quickly toward County Road 119, and all of that timber in between there burned very intense, very hot, a lot of fire brands, a lot of spotting.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of homes, it’s very rural, an interface situation, so there’s a lot of homes out there in the area that have been impacted by the fire,” she said.

Nassau County Emergency Management officials began recording addresses then to notify displaced families who waited overnight to hear whether they still had homes.

Forestry firefighters, joined by crews from all over Northeast Florida, have been on scene since Wednesday and continued to work Thursday.

Tractors created dirt barriers around the fire in an attempt to contain it. Firefighters from FFS, Nassau, Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Flagler counties worked together to battle the flames. In addition, the Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assisted Nassau County deputies in evacuating homes and setting up roadblocks.

The American Red Cross assisted with shelters set up at Bryceville First Baptist Church, Gray Gables Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Callahan. Brandy Branch Church also offered assistance, and River Road Baptist Church opened its food and clothing pantries to fire victims Thursday and today from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Bryceville Sports Association opened its concession stand to deliver free food to firefighters and law enforcement, and various Bryceville residents delivered food via all-terrain vehicles.

Several places, from Brunswick, Ga., to Middleburg, opened their pastures and stalls for displaced animals. Locally, All Paws Pet Boarding and Daycare temporarily offered free lodging for displaced dogs and cats.

Local residents communicated with one another via a Bryceville community Facebook page.

“We are Bryceville. We are strong, we hold each other up, we pray and we belong. We are neighbors, we are friends, we are family,” wrote Fiona Anne. “We love each other and we pray for each other. We will rebuild in more ways (than) one. We will come together as a community, as a family, as a church, and as a whole. We will lend helping hands and shoulders for tears. We’ve got this. We must keep our faith strong. Lean on the Lord. We are Bryceville, we are strong.”

An estimated 150 to 175 first responders of various capacities responded to the blaze initially, with new crews brought in to provide relief. Winter estimated the total cost of the fire to be several thousand dollars. She added that the person who originated the fire will receive a hefty bill.

“It was an accident, right? So at this point, they’ve been issued a notice of violation saying they are in violation of the Florida Statutes, that they did an illegal burn,” Winter said late Wednesday night. “They’ll also be issued a suppression bill.”

That bill will include the Forest Service’s total dollar amount expended on fighting the Garfield Road Fire.

“They’re civilly liable for any damage this fire has caused as well, so that’s going to be a whole other issue with the landowners and homeowners whose homes were damaged,” Winter said.

She reiterated the fact that it is illegal to burn household products in Florida, including books.

“We can only burn yard debris if we make the appropriate setbacks and it’s legal in your county,” she said. “They were burning household paper. You cannot burn household garbage or books or anything like that. You can only burn clean dry wood, leaves and yard debris if you meet that 150-foot setback from your neighbor’s house.”

How you can help Garfield Road Fire victims

• The Nassau Humane Society, 639 Airport Road in Fernandina Beach, is accepting dog and cat food, cat litter, and monetary donations.

• Donations of towels, washcloths and clothing can be brought to Bryceville First Baptist church, 7732 U.S. 301.

• West Nassau High School accepts donations of gift cards to give to the families of WNHS students affected by the fire. The school’s mailing address is 1 Warrior Drive, Callahan, FL 32011.

• River Road Baptist Church, 21067 C.R. 121, Hilliard, has opened its food pantry and clothing closet to displaced fire victims. To donate to the pantry or closet, take donations to the church office or call 879-1007.