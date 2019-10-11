18,000 gallons of sewage spilled

A contractor working just west of the Timbercreek neighborhood in Yulee damaged a 16" force main sewer line on Friday, releasing an estimated 18,000 gallons of sewage into a ditch under construction, according to report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The incident happened west of I-95 at 75029 State Road 200.

The contractor was able to dam the ditch to prevent the sewage from leaving the area and repaired the line with JEA support. JEA “recovered free (sewage) from the ditch,” according to the report.

The incident was reported to the FDEP by a senior environmental scientist for JEA.