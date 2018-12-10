17-year-old arrested on felony child abuse charge

A baby with cuts and puncture wounds on her body and covered in blood was taken to a hospital on Friday and the juvenile who was apparently left in charge of the baby was taken to jail, according to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Aubrey McKenzie Stinchcomb, 17, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated child abuse. The child’s injuries appeared to have been caused after she became entangled in the leash of a dog that was tethered between two trees in the yard of the home, according to the NCSO report.

Preston Theiss told responding deputy Heather Rojas that he was walking down the street when he heard a baby crying. The report from Rojas says that after Theiss saw a large dog standing near a baby tangled in the dog’s leash, Theiss ran to the house and banged on the door, but no one answered.

Not having a cell phone, Theiss told the deputy he flagged down a passing motorist, Richard Brookins, who said he also saw a child lying on the ground with a leash wrapped around her neck, but the dog “would not let anyone close to baby, so he began beating on the windows and doors." Stinchcomb then exited the residence and picked up the baby.

When officers arrived, Stinchcomb, who was carrying the injured baby, met them. It was then that Rojas observed the blood, puncture wounds, and cuts “covering her whole body, consistent with being dragged through the yard. The baby was only wearing a pink short sleeve tee shirt, no diaper, no shoes, and no pants. The temperature outside at the time of the call was in the 50’s.”

Stinchcomb’s boyfriend and the boyfriend’s parents arrived while the responding officers were on the scene, according to the report.

The Department of Children and Families Services and Nassau County Animal Control were both contacted about the situation.