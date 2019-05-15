1,600 gallons of sewage spills into Lofton Creek

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported Wednesday that a contractor placing a pylon for the bridge-widening project at Lofton Creek on State Road 200 in Yulee accidentally damaged a force main pipe, causing approximately 1,600 gallons of sewage to flow into Lofton Creek.

“Valves were shut off to stop the flow of (sewage),” according to an email from FDEP. The accident on the north side of the bridge occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and the spill was stopped at noon. “Water Quality sampling has started on Lofton Creek,” according to the email.

The incident was reported to FDEP by Victoria Otto, an environmental scientist with the Jacksonville Electric Authority.