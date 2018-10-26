15-year-old student arrested for allegedly sending threatening text

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, the NCSO received a tip Friday morning that a 15-year-old sophomore student at West Nassau High School had allegedly sent a threatening text to several other students.

Zachary Brian Suber, 15, sent “a picture Thursday evening that showed himself wearing a bandana covering his face, holding a revolver, and the words ‘Don't come to school tomorrow’ across the photo,” Leeper wrote in an email Friday afternoon. Leeper added that the picture was apparently sent Thursday evening.

“Once we received the information we contacted school authorities and deputies responded to the suspect's home and intercepted him just prior to him getting on the school bus. Deputies recovered a black bandana with white skulls and a BB pistol that closely resembles a .357 revolver inside the suspect's residence. His initial response was that he was only joking around when he sent the photo and had no intent of harming anyone,” Leeper said.

Suber, from Callahan, was arrested for “written threats to kill,” a felony, and booked into the Nassau County Jail. He was then transported to the Duval Juvenile Detention Facility, according to Leeper.

“Kids need to realize doing something like this isn't funny and you will get arrested if any threats are made,” Leeper said. “Parents and guardians need to talk to their kids about these situations, because it is no joke and their child will be placed in handcuffs if caught. Anything that is going to be posted or reposted via social media is going to be taken very seriously by law enforcement and our schools.”