‘Cannonball’ scare in Old Town

Fernandina Beach utility workers got a bit of a scare when they dug up what appeared to be a cannonball on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office determined the object to be harmless, but moved it out of the city anyway.

According to Fernandina Beach Police Captain David Bishop, the department was called to Garden Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. City employees were digging a ditch for new sewer lines in Old Town when they unearthed what appeared to be a cannonball.

The utility crew shut down the project and alerted the police department, which contacted the bomb squad from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. That crew x-rayed the object on site and determined it was too dense to be an explosive device.

Bishop said JSO then removed the object and took it to its Jacksonville range, where they will dispose of it. The object has not yet been identified.

“We always respond to these types of situations with an abundance of caution,” Police Chief James Hurley said. “We get the experts in, they deal with it, and then we move on.”

Bishop said in addition to FBPD and JSO, an FBI special agent went to the scene.