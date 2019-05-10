Matthew Christopher Douglass, 30, of Yulee, Fla., passed away at his home Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Matt was born in Jacksonville, Fla. and was a son of John Wesley and Donna Hendry Douglass. He was a lifelong resident of Fernandina Beach and Nassau County. A 2006 graduate of Fernandina Beach High School, he also graduated from the Lake City Community College Police Academy.

He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troup 89 and had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.

Matt was a detective for the Fernandina Beach Police Department, in which he served with honor and distinction. He began his service with the department in May of 2014 and eventually rose to the rank of detective. His work there included serving as a member of the Multi-Agency Narcotics Task Force. In July of 2015, Matt rescued an injured person who fell off a boat. In doing so, he put himself in harm’s way by having to go between a boat tossed about by rough water and a concrete dock to bring her to safety.

Matt was most happy serving his community with his fellow officers including his partners, Josh Paetch and Josh Simmons.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Pauline Sapp and Bob and Judy Douglass.

He leaves behind his parents, Wes and Donna Douglass of Fernandina Beach; his siblings, John Wesley “Shane” Douglass III of Fernandina Beach and Dax (Amber) Williams of Guyton, Ga.; his nieces, Hailey Williams and Hannah Williams; his nephews, Marshall Williams and Timothy Douglass, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. They will also receive friends during the hour prior to the service. Funeral Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors with Steve Dees, his youth pastor, officiating. He will be laid to rest with Police Honors at Bosque Bello Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Trey Rimes, Gage Waters, Weston Gill, Justin Prince, Sean Douglas, Thomas Kelley, Brandon Taylor, Herbert Babin, and Josh Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

The family asks that Matt be remembered with contributions to the Signal 35 Fund, in care of the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors