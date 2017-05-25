Man arrested again on bomb threat charges

The Fernandina Beach Police Department arrested a local man Thursday morning for allegedly making a false report of planting a bomb, according to a news release from Police Chief James T. Hurley.

David Anthony Moody, 29, “was questioned after being detained shortly after the bomb threat was called into the local Winn-Dixie Store.” The threat was made at approximately 10:30 a.m. according to Hurley’s release.

A police sergeant located Moody at his place of work a short time after the call.

“Moody borrowed a cell phone from a co-worker and made several phone calls just before the police arrived at his place of employment. Evidence indicates that Moody asked a co-worker to search for the telephone number to the local Winn-Dixie Store. There is also a record of the call made on the co-worker's telephone to the Winn-Dixie just before 10:30 a.m … Moody acknowledged making phone calls on the co-worker’s cell phone but denies calling the local Winn-Dixie store,” according to the release.

Moody was arrested on Feb. 2, 2016, and charged with arson and six counts of making a false report of planting a bomb.

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2016, Moody left six handwritten bomb threat notes in the men’s restrooms of local businesses throughout Fernandina Beach. Each note stated that bombs were going to explode in the downtown Fernandina Beach area and would kill “a multitude of people.”

Though Moody’s threats were determined to be hoaxes, local, state or federal law enforcement officers responded and conducted searches for explosives each time a bomb threat note was discovered, according to a November 2016 release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was involved in that investigation.

Moody was convicted in federal court on a charge of making a hoax threat of a weapon of mass destruction and faced up to five years in prison. He was sentenced to three years of probation, 150 hours community service, mental health treatment and making full restitution to local and state agencies.