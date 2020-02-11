Pair from Brunswick arrested on drug charges after shoplifting call

Body

A man and woman from Brunswick, Ga. left the Yulee Walmart without paying for a cartload of merchandise Saturday and ended up getting arrested for a lot more than shoplifting.

Ashley Marr, 32, was charged with theft and possession of methamphetamine as well as possession of heroin, and Zachery Chewning, 35, was charged with tracking heroin, traffcking meth over 14 grams, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue, according to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Leeper’s email says: “Marr left Walmart without paying for the merchandise so both deputies tried to make contact with her as she was walking to her vehicle. Marr ignored their commands to stop and would not let go of the shopping cart. After resisting for a bit she finally released the cart and was placed under arrest. Upon searching for Marr’s identification in her backpack, deputies found her Georgia license along with 4.45 grams of crystal methamphetamine and .02 grams of heroin. Marr declined to speak after she was read her rights.

“Chewning was still in Walmart, he was then detained so he could be issued a trespass warning.

“While escorting Chewning outside he attempted to dig something out of his pocket and that’s when the deputy saw the bowl of a methamphetamine pipe. Upon removing that pipe, 5.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine was discovered in the same pocket. Chewning was then also placed under arrest.

“At that point a third deputy responded to look in the vehicle the suspects arrived in for potentially more stolen merchandise. Upon a visual search he found a bag with a pistol inside. Chewning is a convicted felon so it’s illegal for him to possess a firearm. Once that was seen deputies gained entry into the unlocked truck to get that pistol out. Deputies discovered inside that bag with 82.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.5 grams of heroin, a Taurus 9 mm pistol and a Ruger .380 pistol.

“Chewning was read his rights and agreed to speak without counsel. He admitted to possessing both firearms and all the illegal drugs inside the truck.”

Someone at Walmart also told the NCSO deputies who responded to the original call that Chewning and Marr had attempted to take merchandise without paying for it in January as well. “There are photos and video to back up those claims,” according to Leeper.