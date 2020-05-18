County is working on its ‘safety plan’ for vacation rentals

Body

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “full” Phase One reopening plan for the state in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida’s 67 counties may now “seek approval to operate vacation rentals by submitting a written request and county vacation rental safety plan to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation” effective Monday, May 18.

In response to the governor’s announcement Friday, the county’s public information officer, Sabrina Robertson, issued this statement via a news release: “The County, in conjunction with the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be drafting a plan following those guidelines as quickly as possible.”

The DBPR posted their minimum recommendations for vacation rentals of all lengths here: http://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/os/documents/2020.05.15%20Posted%20Recommended%20Safety%20Measures%20and%20Best%20Practices%20for%20Vacation%20Rentals.pdf

"As you know, tourism has a great impact on Nassau County's economic health and there are many property owners who are suffering from loss of income since vacation rentals were suspended," the news release sent Monday says. "On March 24th, the Governor issued Executive Order 20-82 mandating that anyone arriving to Florida from the New York Tri State area quarantine for fourteen days. On March 27th, the Governor issued Executive Order 20-86 which includes the State of Louisiana. Both Executive Orders have been extended by the Governor. All lodging industries, including vacation rentals, will adhere to the Executive Orders and monitor visitors closely."