When will teams get to use city’s sports fields?

Fernandina Beach City Attorney Tammi Bach said Tuesday the city’s Parks & Recreation Department is receiving requests daily to use the city-owned fields and asked the City Commission for some direction in the matter.

The fields were closed in an effort to slow the community spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes a disease called COVID-19.

The city is receiving requests from youth sports leagues to reopen its fields, which were closed in March. The city has previously said it would wait until Florida schools reopen, and base its decisions regarding the fields on how the Nassau County School District moves forward with athletic events on its campuses.

At the Aug. 18 City Commission meeting, Commissioner Dr. Chip Ross said he had a meeting with Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns, who said the Florida High School Athletic Association has approved team sports to proceed Aug. 24.

City Manager Dale Martin said the FHSAA overruled its own medical personnel, who suggested athletic activities not begin until Sept. 24.

Ross said he has created a process through which teams could once again be allowed to use the city’s sports fields. His proposal would require teams to submit a plan recommended by state and national youth organizations, which would include how to keep spectators, players and coaches safe, and how guidelines would be enforced. The leagues would also have to provide a waiver ensuring the city is not responsible for the teams. Ross said the fields would be

initially open for practice only, but as schools reopen, the city could allow competitions to take place.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Roger Martin addressed what he called the hypocrisy of the commission regarding the use of the fields. Martin said he once managed a 146-acre camp and conference center where he still sits on the executive board. He said the camp ran five weeks of “successful” resident camps this summer in consultation with the UF Emergency Pathology Institute. He said the city’s other facilities, including pickleball courts, gyms and pools are open but youth sports are closed, even though young people are in the lowest risk group for COVID-19. He said the city is “insulting the God-given right of parents to make that choice for those children.”

“You can live your life and control the virus, or you can have the virus control your life,” he said, requesting the

City Commission reopen the fields.

WBUR Boston reported Thursday on a new study completed at Massachusetts General Hospital that found “children carry a lot of the virus in their system – even when they appear healthy. The study did not look at how much the youth transmitted the virus, but lead author of the study Dr. Lael Yonker says the viral load generally corresponds with how infectious someone is.”

The study was published Aug. 19 in the Journal of Pediatrics, and can be found here: https://www.jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(20)31023-4/fulltext.

Bach said that, if the city did require leagues to submit a plan in order to use the fields, it would be the first step in making a decision about reopening the fields.

The city manager suggested telling the leagues to bring a plan to the city, which will be part of the information considered when deciding whether to reopen the fields. The Parks & Recreation Department will convey that requirement to the leagues. The City Commission and city staff will make the decision, but the commission did not take action on the matter Tuesday since it wasn’t part of the meeting’s agenda.

Commissioner Mike Lednovich said he has received emailed complaints about a downtown business that has reopened and is not following guidelines relating to social distancing and capacity.

Martin said that the proper body to receive such a complaint is the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulations, and that there is a link to that department on the city’s website. Complaints can also be made to city’s Code Enforcement or Police departments.

Ross opened a discussion of possible pollution of a wetland in the city, hoping to start a process to address the matter.

Escambia Slough is the outfall of the wetland system that begins east of North 14th Street and flows west, passing under Escambia Street and emptying into Alligator Creek.

Ross said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has begun the process of testing the slough, which, according to previous testing by the St. Marys Riverkeeper, has high levels of E. coli. The city has received letters about the matter, Ross said, including from the Riverkeeper.

There are less than 10 residences with septic systems in the area that could be the source of the elevated E. coli levels. He said the state-required process of testing requires that the results are sent to the Florida Department of Health.

Ross wants the city to determine how many properties have septic systems so the FDOH can test those systems to see if they have are failing in order to formulate a plan to help the property owners to hook up to the sewer system. He explained the city can bring the sewer line to the owner’s property line, but the cost of the installation from there is the responsibility of the property owner, which could be up to $12,000. However, he said some nonprofits have expressed interest in helping property owners with that cost.

Clyde Davis, a founding director of the St. Marys Riverkeeper, said the high E. coli levels mean that there is a “human problem” of someone living with a failing septic system.

“This is our community. We live here, and there is somebody that needs help to deal with this kind of problem,” Davis said. “There is a human side that needs to be addressed. A partnership by the city with the Riverkeeper, or Habitat for Humanity, or anybody, could solve the problem.”

Mayor Johnny Miller agreed the city would move forward and contact the Florida Department of Health regarding the matter.

Vice Mayor Len Kreger spoke to the commission about a Coastal Partnership Initiative grant that he said could pay for a walkover at Beach Access 6N.

Kreger said the walkover would be six-feet wide and have a 112-foot entry that would go to an 8-foot elevation, then a 96-foot ramp onto the beach. He believes the walkover would cost a total of $137,000, or $660 per linear foot. He said the grant would pay $60,000 of the cost, and the rest could be paid with impact fees.

The north end of the island is most prone to flooding, Kreger said, so it is important to protect the area’s dunes, which are a barrier between homes and the ocean.

The grant application is due Sept. 25.

Ross objected to the walkover, saying he believes it would permanently eliminate much of the protective power of the dune and suppress the growth of the foredune. Ross said growing the foredune is the action that needs to be taken in order to protect the area from flooding. He said he believes the money from the grant should be spent to grow the foredune and to create a dune management plan.

Kreger said the city does in fact have a dune management plan, created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“This is just another case, it would appear to me, of obstruction moving forward,” he said. Kreger said he has obtained $6 million for the city in various grants to move forward, and to “look at another study … is inappropriate in my mind.”

Ross said the city has no plan for the foredune.

The commissioners agreed to have experts speak to the commission about a dune management plan before applying for the grant, in case the scope of the grant is changed before the application.

Approval of the grant application is set for the Sept. 1 City Commission meeting.

In other business, the City Commission:

• Proclaimed Aug. 18 as Equality Day to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which secured women’s right to vote;

• Recognized Dr. Farid Ullah, medical director for Nassau County Fire-Rescue, for his contributions to the medical field;

• Approved a facilities use agreement with Mercedes-Benz for the use of airport property to produce a driver instruction video;

• Awarded a bid to Allied Universal Corporation for chlorine gas and sulfur dioxide;

• Approved a resolution to name the auditorium at the Atlantic Recreation Center for Joan Bean;

• Approved a resolution to name the Peck Center reception room for Elmo Myers;

• Awarded a bid in the amount of $34,997 to Amelia Island Maintenance for pool deck and breezeway resurfacing at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center;

• Awarded a Request For Proposals to McCall Tree Health and Consulting, Cash’s Tree Service, First Coast Urban Forestry, Davey Resource Group and Gage Tree Care for on-call arborist services;

• Approved an interlocal agreement with the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners to share the cost of a failed storm water system on Pheasant Lane;

• Approved the purchase of underside deck hardware from Fastenal in an amount not to exceed $22,000 for equipment for the marina;

• Approved on first reading a revised fee schedule for various city departments;

• Approved the transmittal of the Evaluation and Appraisal Report legislative required amendments related specifically to water supply facilities work plans, peril of flood and seasonal population; and

• Appointed Violet Boerescu and reappointed Fran Shea and Cathy DeCou to Arts & Culture Nassau.

