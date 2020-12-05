WATER WATCHERS: Young Fernandina Beach High scientists help St. Marys Riverkeeper monitor quality of area waterways
Fernandina Beach High School student Sarah Perkins uses a pipette to collect water for analyzing. Fernandina Beach High School students prepare biological slides that are ready to be put in the incubator overnight. KENDRA SHAFER/FOR THE NEWS-LEADER
KENDRA SHAFER / FOR THE NEWS-LEADER
On a recent afternoon, six students from the Advanced Placement environmental science class at Fernandina Beach High School gathered at nearby Egans Creek with a…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.