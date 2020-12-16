Vaccine rollout begins in NE Florida

Body

The long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Florida, but plans for distribution in Nassau County do not exist yet, according to multiple health officials.

Doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine began shipping Monday after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield signed a recommendation the previous day to use the vaccine in people ages 16 and older.

A plan for distribution of the vaccine in Nassau County has not materialized, though. According to UF Health, which received the first shipment of vaccines to Northeast Florida, plans are in place for distribution in Duval County, but there is no plan for distribution in Nassau County, although long-term care facilities here are expecting to begin vaccinations before Christmas.

The CDC’s interim COVID-19 vaccination plan, which has only been published in draft form, outlines the three phases of distribution.

In the first phase, a limited supply of vaccine will be prioritized by the state and distributed to facilities that meet storage and data input requirements. Vaccine will be allocated to closed points of distribution, which will be responsible for vaccinating people within the different groups of people prioritized by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an

independent committee within the CDC that’s advising the agency.

Under Phase 1a, the first people to be vaccinated will be health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Phase 1b will include essential workers, such as police and firefighters, educators and food and agricultural workers. Phase 1c is to include adults with medical conditions that put them at high risk if they were to contract the coronavirus and adults over the age of 65.

As more vaccine becomes available, traditional vaccine providers, such as pediatricians, primary care providers and pharmacies, will receive doses.

During this phase, the CDC may open public mass vaccination clinics, similar to the system being used for COVID-19 testing.

UF Health Jacksonville spokesman Daniel Leveton said that facility received vaccines Monday morning from Pfizer, and about 10 people – all UF Health Jacksonville health care workers – were vaccinated that day. Leveton said he expected 100 people to be vaccinated Tuesday and “several thousand” throughout the week. UF’s distribution, he said, will be in Duval County.

Baptist Health spokeswoman Cindy Hamilton said UF Health Jacksonville expects “any day” to receive additional vaccine that it will begin distributing to Baptist, which will provide instructions to its own employees on how to arrange for vaccination at the provider’s Jacksonville campus. Those vaccinations may start as soon as Dec. 18.

While the vaccine is arriving at regional distribution centers, the Florida Department of Health has said that no vaccine will be shipped to Nassau County, at this point.

Recruitment of companies to receive and distribute the vaccine began Dec. 5, according to Florida Department of Health – Nassau spokeswoman Amber Teeters, who said the state has been working behind the scenes to find suitable

facilities.

“As vaccines continue to be developed, the state of Florida has been aggressively working to secure adequate and reliable storage for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Teeters said. “The Pfizer vaccine requires extraordinary storage capabilities. Once this was announced, the state immediately began working to identify hospitals that are capable of storing this vaccine.”

According to Pfizer, its vaccine will arrive at distribution points packed in dry ice and must be stored at temperatures between -76 and -112 degrees Fahrenheit, presenting a challenge to many facilities.

“Hospital workers and long-term care facility staff and residents in Nassau County will work with their hospital system and pharmacy administration partners to schedule their vaccinations,” Teeters said.

Doug Adkins, executive director of long-term Nassau County care facilities Dayspring Village and Dayspring Senior Living, said he has been in touch with the local health department almost daily regarding the vaccine rollout. The department says vaccines will be deployed to long-term care facilities Dec. 21, Adkins said and explained the vaccine will be delivered to Dayspring facilities and administered at clinics set up onsite. Those plans could not be confirmed with FDOH – Nassau.

While the state cannot legally require anyone to receive the vaccine, Adkins said anyone in either of his Dayspring facilities – residents, staff, vendors or visitors – will be required to be vaccinated.

CVS and Walgreens are working under the federal Operation Warp Speed program to distribute the vaccine, and Teeters called them “critical pharmacy partners” in Florida. She said distribution to priority groups, and to the general public, will depend on vaccine supply.

Walgreens spokesman Campbell O’Connor said the company is working with 35,000 long-term facilities nationwide but has no information specific to Nassau or Duval counties. CVS did not respond to requests for information by Tuesday’s press deadline.

Immunization requires two doses of the vaccine. When a person receives the first dose, they will be entered into Florida’s SHOTS registry, which facilitates tracking and reminders for the second dose.

Some side effects are expected, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says typically last several days, and include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever. Teeters said more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose.

For more information about COVID vaccinations in Florida, visit https://bit.ly/3gS4w0M.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com