VACCINATION TIME: Nassau County health care workers begin receiving vaccine

Heath care providers from Nassau County are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and urging everyone to do so as soon as they can.

Dr. Alan Miller and physician assistant Keith Rawlinson, both with Coastal Spine and Pain Center in Fernandina Beach, received the vaccine Dec. 17, and Dr. Chip Ross, an emergency department physician at Baptist Medical Center Nassau who also serves as a Fernandina Beach city commissioner, received his first vaccination Dec. 21.

Baptist Health and UF Health are both following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that call for health care workers who care for or could come in contact with COVID-19 patients to be vaccinated first, followed by the elderly living in long-term care facilities.

All three providers suggest the public receive the vaccine when it becomes generally available, which will probably be in 2021.

“It’s not only for you but the people around you – your mother, your grandmother – to protect you and to protect them,” Miller said.

Ross, Miller and Rawlinson said they’ve felt no side effects from the vaccine, even mild ones such as a rash, sore arm or a low-grade fever. There have been some concerns expressed on social media about the safety of the vaccine, but none of the three expressed any reservations about it.

“If I had any concerns, I would not have gotten the vaccine,” Ross said. “I’m not just talking the talk, I’m walking the walk.”

Miller said people should rely only on dependable sources for information. “Stick to medical websites, such as the National Institutes of Health (at nih.gov),” he said.

Like all medical facilities and most places of business, Coastal Spine and Pain Center has seen changes in response to the pandemic. Miller said elective procedures were discontinued in April and May but have since restarted, and the practice has rebounded to about 95%. The clinic uses telehealth services, allowing patients to talk to providers remotely, and has increased cleaning precautions, disinfecting between patients who have in-office visits.

In addition to receiving the vaccination, the health care providers urged the public to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and avoid groups of people, such as Christmas get-togethers.

“The more people you are around, the higher the possibility of transmission,” Miller said. “The best way to have a big party next year is to avoid having one this year.”

