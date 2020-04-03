U.S. Department of Labor adds guidance on paid sick leave and expanded FMLA implementation

Body

The U.S. Department of Labor announced more guidance Friday for workers and employers about how to take advantage of the protections and relief offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which went into effect April 1.

It includes a comprehensive webinar explaining which employers are covered by the new law, which workers are eligible, and what benefits and protections the law provides, according to a news release. The Wage and Hour Division (WHD) also added additional Questions and Answers to its website in response to the questions most frequently received to-date through its extensive stakeholder engagement. To view the webinar and other guidance materials, go to www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic.

The guidance announced today adds to a list of compliance assistance materials published by WHD, including a Fact Sheet for Employees and a Fact Sheet for Employers, available in both English and Spanish, Questions and Answers about posting requirements, and a Field Assistance Bulletin describing WHD’s 30-day non-enforcement policy.

The FFCRA gives all American businesses with fewer than 500 employees tax credits to provide employees with paid leave, either for the employee’s own health needs or to care for family members. The law enables employers to keep their workers on their payrolls, while at the same time ensuring that workers are not forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat the virus.

WHD provides additional information on common issues employers and employees face when responding to COVID-19 and its effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and on job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic.

For more information about the laws enforced by WHD, call 866-4US-WAGE, or visit www.dol.gov/agencies/whd.

For further information about COVID-19, please visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.