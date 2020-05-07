Two escape house fire

Body

A fire at 206 Citrona Drive in Fernandina Beach caused extensive damage to the home around midday Tuesday. The two people who were inside were able to escape. The home is owned by Dorothy Brazell.

Fire Chief Ty Silcox sent this information in a news release: "Units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a single-family dwelling, after multiple 911 calls were received reporting a house and tree in flames. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the one-story home.

"Firefighters entered the structure through a side door and found heavy black smoke and fire conditions involving the porch and front living space. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire and brought it under control within twenty-sixminutes of arriving on scene. Damage was severe to the front of the structure and smoke damage was extensive throughout the remainder of the home. It is unknown if the structure can be saved, or if it will be a total loss.

"Occupants were in the structure at the time of the fire, but evacuated before firefighters arrived, resulting in zero civilian or firefighter injuries. The American Red Cross was notified to meet with homeowners and offer assistance, and Florida Public Utilities was notified to disconnect power to the structure during the fire, and in the event any repairs were needed to surrounding power lines. Pending further investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire is undetermined at the time of this release."