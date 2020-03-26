Three more cases of COVID-19 reported in Nassau County

Body

The Florida Department of Health has reported three more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by infection with the novel coronavirus, in Nassau County. This brings the total to date in Nassau County to four. The initial case was diagnosed earlier this month in a man who self-isolated. It was determined that his case was travel related. The three new cases of disease are in two women and one man. One of the residents has been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health’s database has few other details about the cases.

The age range of the cases is 50 to 68. The average age is 59. One of the latest cases was also determined to be travel-related. One of the latest cases was not travel-related, according to the database, and one of the latest case is characterized as “travel unknown.”

According to the FDOH: ”As of 6 pm, Wednesday March 25, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received three new confirmed positive COVID test results for three Nassau County residents (50 year old male, 67 year old female, 58 year old female). The Health Department is completing the investigation and contact tracing. At the present time, it appears the three new cases were either travel related or had close contact with a confirmed case. All three cases will remain in isolation until released by public health.”

Other than travel to, or known contact with someone who has traveled to, one of the primary countries where the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 have been widespread, such as China, Iran, Italy, and Spain, the other main way that the CDC characterizes the transmission is through “community spread”: “Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected,” according to the CDC.

The FDOH database can be found here:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

Readers can go here for frequently asked questions about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html.