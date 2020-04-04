Those laid off can get help finding new health insurance

Body

The Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida is ready to assist those who have been laid off due to business decisions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

Current Affordable Care Act rules provide a 60-day eligibility window for those who have been laid off or lost their jobs and their families. It's called a "special enrollment period."

Health Planning Navigators at the HPCNEF can help residents sign up for healthcare coverage by reviewing the basics of health insurance, assisting with the online application, and explaining how federal subsidies for premiums and cost sharing works.

Unlike insurance agents or brokers, the navigators at HPCNEF have no financial stake in the plans people select and their help is always free and unbiased, according to the release.

The navigators can also assist with resources related to Florida KidCare, which offers head-to-toe coverage for children from birth through age 18. You can complete a single application, available year-round, for coverage through Florida Healthy Kids, Medicaid, MediKids, or Children's Medical Services. Many families pay $15 or $20 per month or nothing at all.

The navigators are available by telephone or via virtual assistance on the internet. To schedule an appointment with a navigator, call 877-813-9115 or go online to www.coveringFlorida.org.

For more information on the Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida, go to www.hpcnef.org or call 904-448-4300.