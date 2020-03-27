Teenager critically injured in skateboarding accident

Body

A teenager from Fernandina Beach lost control of his skateboard, fell off, and was critically injured Thursday night, according to a media release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Collin Helms, 17, was riding his skateboard and holding onto the side of a Dodge Ram 1500 truck when the accident occurred around 10 p.m., according to the release.

Helms was transported to UF Health Shands hospital in Jacksonville with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck as well as the three passengers who were riding in the bed of the truck at the time of the accident are also 17 years old.

The accident happened on Parkway Drive, east of Highland Drive in Fernandina Beach.

Captain David Bishop of the Fernandina Beach Police Department, who went to the scene, said Friday it was simply a very tragic accident.

“I know the victim, the father, and a lot of the family members involved -- mostly the parents who are about my age,” Bishop said, saying he went there to support them and to help the officers who initially responded.

“We appreciated the help,” Bishop added about the Florida Highway Patrol’s response.

“It’s a tragic event. I hope the best for the young man and his family, and those who know him.”

A GoFundMe site has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-helms-family.